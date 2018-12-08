Tragedy At Bring Me The Horizon Concert

The group shared, "Words cannot express how horrified we are feeling this evening after hearing about the death of a young man at our show last night. Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones at this terrible time. We will comment further in due course."

The venue also reacted. They wrote, "A medical incident occurred at last night's Bring Me The Horizon concert. Our thoughts and condolences are with the individual's family and we would like to express our deepest sympathy to them. We hope you can appreciate we cannot provide any further comment at this time." - here.