|
Vince Gill, Don Henley, Willie Nelson Lead Dolly Parton Tribute (Week in Review)
.
Vince Gill, Don Henley, Willie Nelson Lead Dolly Parton Tribute was a top story on Sunday: Vince Gill, Don Henley, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, and Mavis Staples and Linda Perry have be announced as performers at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert honoring Dolly Parton on Feb. 8th. They will be join the previously announced performers Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle, Norah Jones, Shawn Mendes, P!nk, Mark Ronson, and Chris Stapleton. Dolly Parton will close the evening's performances. Greg Phillinganes will be the musical director. More guest performers will be announced shortly. - here.
They will be join the previously announced performers Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle, Norah Jones, Shawn Mendes, P!nk, Mark Ronson, and Chris Stapleton.
Dolly Parton will close the evening's performances. Greg Phillinganes will be the musical director. More guest performers will be announced shortly. - here.