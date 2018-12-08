News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Demon Hunter Releasing Two New Albums Early Next Year (Week in Review)

Demon Hunter

Demon Hunter Releasing Two New Albums Early Next Year was a top story on Monday: Demon Hunter have announced that they will be releasing two new brand new studio albums, respectively entitled "War" and "Peace", on March 1st.

War tracklisting: 01. Cut to Fit 02. On My Side 03. Close Enough 04. Unbound 05. Grey Matter 06. The Negative 07. Ash 08. No Place for You Here 09. Leave Me Alone 10. Lesser Gods

Peace track listing: 01. More Than Bones 02. I Don't Believe You 03. Loneliness 04. Peace 05. When the Devil Come 06. Time Only Takes 07. Two Ways 08. Recuse Myself 09. Bet My Life 10. Fear Is Not My Guide - here.

