High On Fire Announce U.S. Winter Tour (Week in Review)

High On Fire

High On Fire Announce U.S. Winter Tour was a top story on Monday: High On Fire have announced that they will be kicking off the new year by launch a new American tour in support of their latest album "Electric Messiah."

The tour is scheduled to get underway on January 10th in Atlanta, GA at Masquerade and will be wrapping up on February 1st in New Orleans, LA at the House Of Blues.

The band also announced that they will be performing at the 2019 installment of the Psycho Las Vegas festival taking place August 16-18, 2019 at Mandalay Bay Resort. See the dates - here.

