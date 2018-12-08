News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Joe Strummer Celebration Lineup Announced (Week in Review)

.
Joe Strummer

Joe Strummer Celebration Lineup Announced was a top story on Monday: Organizers have announced the details for the 2019 celebration of the music of Joe Strummer and the Clash, which will be taking place at The Roxy in Los Angeles on January 26th.

The guest lineup is led by Mike Watt + The Missingmen, Jakob Dylan, Jesse Malin, Wayne Kramer, Ian Astbury of The Cult, Jellyfish's Jason Falkner, Suzi Gardner of L7, Dave Catching (Eagles of Death Metal).

They will be joined by Kevin Preston (Prima Donna), Low Cut Connie frontman Adam Weiner, Jonny 2 Bags (Social Distortion), Jack Grisham (TSOL), Leonard Graves Phillips (The Dickies), John Easdale (Dramarama), Leana Geronimo (Feels), Drew Stone (Antidote), Gregg Foreman (Cat Power), Holly Ramos, Dave Bason, with more confirmations on the way, and surprise guests. - here.

More Joe Strummer News

Joe Strummer Celebration Lineup Announced

