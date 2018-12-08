News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Judas Priest Announce North American Tour (Week in Review)

.
Judas Priest

Judas Priest Announce North American Tour was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Judas Priest have announced dates for a spring 2019 tour of North America in support of their latest album, "Firepower." Joined by guests Uriah Heep, the veteran UK metal outfit will begin the two-month series in Hollywood, FL on May 3; the run includes multiple nights in several cities and a western Canadian swing before it wraps up in Las Vegas, NV on June 29.

"Metal maniacs - Judas Priest is roaring back to the USA for one more blast of Firepower!," says the band. "Firepower 2019 charges forth with new first time performances born out of Firepower, as well as fresh classic cuts across the decades from the Priest world metalsphere.

"Our visual stage set and light show will be scorching a unique, hot, fresh vibe - mixing in headline festivals, as well as the in-your-face venue close ups. We can't wait to reunite and reignite our maniacs...The Priest is back!" See the dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Judas Priest News

