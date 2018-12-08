Metallica Release Live Atlas, Rise Video

The second single from their tenth album topped the US Billboard Mainstream Rock chart upon its release in the fall of 2016 as the band were playing warm-up dates for the WorldWired tour in South America.

Nominated for a 2018 Grammy Award, "Atlas, Rise!" lost out to the Foo Fighters' track "Run" in Best Rock Song category at the 60th annual event in January, while the project failed to take home the honors in the Best Rock Album field after it was presented to The War On Drugs.

The Las Vegas show marked Metallica's return to the stage following a short break on their North American tour, as they work towards wrapping up their 2018 live schedule in Fresno, CA on December 9.Watch the video - here.