News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

More Stars Added To Allman Family Revival Event (Week in Review)

.
Allman

More Stars Added To Allman Family Revival Event was a top story on Monday: Organizers have announced that Robert Randolph And Lamar Williams Jr have been added to the all-star lineup of the Second Annual Allman Family Revival.

The special event will be taking place at The Fillmore in San Francisco this Saturday, December 8th and will be celebrating the birthday of the late Allman Brothers legend Gregg Allman.

The Allman Family Revival will also feature Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Berry Oakley Jr., Luther and Cody Dickinson, G. Love, Samantha Fish, Jimmy Hall, Ally Venable, Alex Orbison and Marcus King - here.

More Allman News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


More Stars Added To Allman Family Revival Event

Allman Brothers' Dickey Betts Recovering From Brain Surgery

Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke

Allman Brothers Band Streaming Classic Song Performance

Dickey Betts Tribute To Gregg Allman Highlight Great South Bay Music Festival

Allman Brothers Band Stream Live Performance Of 'Desdemona'

Allman Brothers Band Announce Cream Of The Crop Release

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Allman Brothers Lead Rock Legends Season 3

The Devon Allman Project Announce UK Tour

Father Of Muscle Shoals, Duane Allman Mentor Rick Hall Dead at 85

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss- Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63- Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance- Bob Segar Adds Dates- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations- KISS frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'- Metallica Release Unplugged Video- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album- Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote- Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour- Bruce Springsteen- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss

Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63

Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance

Bob Seger Adds More Dates To Final Tour

Dream Theater Unleash 'Untethered Angel'

Greta Van Fleet React To Grammy Nominations

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases New Solo Song

Phil Demmel Talks New Gig With Slayer

Camu Continues Video Trilogy With 'The One You Leave Behind'

The Marshall Tucker Band Announce U.S. Tour

Empty Trail Streaming New Song 'My World'

Singled Out: Magic Dance's Never Go Back

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'

Metallica Release Unplugged Video For Classic Song

Rush's Geddy Lee Announce Signing Events

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.