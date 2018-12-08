News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour (Week in Review)

.
Queen

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert have announced dates for a summer 2019 Rhapsody tour of North America. In sync with the worldwide success of the biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody" - which tells the band's story from their 1970 beginnings to the iconic appearance at 1985's Live Aid concert - Queen will play a 23-date series of arena and stadium shows starting in Vancouver, BC on July 10.

The six-week "Rhapsody" trek (see dates below) will debut a new larger-than-life production that promises to deliver "an innovative and interactive celebration of the continued power of Queen's music."

"This is a great opportunity," explains guitarist Brian May. "Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever, and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America!"

"We have been designing a brand new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to unveil it!," says Lambert, with drummer Roger Taylor adding: "We are ready for America and raring to get back in the saddle."

Completing the tour lineup are long-term collaborator Spike Edney on keyboards, Neil Fairclough on bass, and Tyler Warren on percussion. See the dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Queen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Becomes Second Biggest Music Biopic Ever

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Man The Machine'

Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Queen Score Biggest US Chart Success In Four Decades

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Tops Box Office With Huge Opening

The Good, The Bad & The Queen Streaming Comeback Single

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Soundtrack Debuts On US Charts

Rock Royalty Talk Queen In New Book

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss- Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63- Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance- Bob Segar Adds Dates- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations- KISS frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'- Metallica Release Unplugged Video- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album- Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote- Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour- Bruce Springsteen- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss

Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63

Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance

Bob Seger Adds More Dates To Final Tour

Dream Theater Unleash 'Untethered Angel'

Greta Van Fleet React To Grammy Nominations

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases New Solo Song

Phil Demmel Talks New Gig With Slayer

Camu Continues Video Trilogy With 'The One You Leave Behind'

The Marshall Tucker Band Announce U.S. Tour

Empty Trail Streaming New Song 'My World'

Singled Out: Magic Dance's Never Go Back

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'

Metallica Release Unplugged Video For Classic Song

Rush's Geddy Lee Announce Signing Events

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.