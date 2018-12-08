Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

The six-week "Rhapsody" trek (see dates below) will debut a new larger-than-life production that promises to deliver "an innovative and interactive celebration of the continued power of Queen's music."

"This is a great opportunity," explains guitarist Brian May. "Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever, and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America!"

"We have been designing a brand new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to unveil it!," says Lambert, with drummer Roger Taylor adding: "We are ready for America and raring to get back in the saddle."

Completing the tour lineup are long-term collaborator Spike Edney on keyboards, Neil Fairclough on bass, and Tyler Warren on percussion. See the dates - here.