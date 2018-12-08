Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent

The band has recruited former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel to fill in for Holt. Gary broke the news to fans with the following message, "First things first, I want to say thank you to Berlin for the amazing show tonight! Best crowd ever! But what I've got to say has been very very hard for me these last ten days or so. My father is very near the end of his journey. I've been playing these last several shows with the heaviest of hearts. And with that heavy heart, I have to announce I am leaving the Slayer European tour. I must return home to help care for my dad in his final moments.

"Tonight ended with me in tears while finishing 'Angel Of Death'. But the crowd brought out the best in me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you all.

"And that having been said, I want each and every Slayer fan to give their biggest screams for Phil Demmel! Bay Area legend!!! My dear friend, who having just finished a tour, agreed to help me and the band out and learn an entire Slayer set in days and come out here so I can return home for my dad. Thank you, Phil. You are family, love you bro! Please give him your warmest welcome. And most of all, I gotta thank Slayer - Tom Araya, Paul Bostaph, and Kerry King. You guys are truly my family, and have had my back through all what has been the roughest time in my life on tour. And thanks to our entire crew, and Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Obituary and their crews, knowing you all have been there for me through this, family. Love all of you. To my fans, thanks from the bottom of my black heart, I'll be back in March to crush once more. And more than anything, thanks to my wife, Lisa Holt, had I been alone for this, my meltdowns would have been even greater. Love you baby. See all of you soon. Thank you. And much love to my bros in Exodus! They know what's going on, and no one has my back more. You guys are my rock."