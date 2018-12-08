The Flesh Eaters Announce New Release (Week in Review)

. The Flesh Eaters Announce New Release was a top story on Monday: Yep Roc Records have announced that they will be releasing an all-new collection by veteran L.A. punk band The Flesh Eaters called "I Used to Be Pretty" on January 18th.



We were sent the following details: On the release, founding vocalist and songwriter Chris Desjardins - better known as Chris D. - is backed by the legendary "all-star" edition of the band, originally heard on the 1981 set A Minute To Pray, A Second To Die: Dave Alvin (guitar) and Bill Bateman (drums) of The Blasters; John Doe (bass) and D.J. Bonebrake (marimba and percussion) of X; and Steve Berlin (saxophones) of The Plugz (and later The Blasters and Los Lobos). The album was produced collectively by the band members.



On five of the album's 11 tracks, this superpowered unit is joined by Julie Christensen, Desjardins' vocal partner in both The Flesh Eaters' successor band Divine Horsemen and latter-day editions of the original group. The singers were married during the '80s. Read more - here. More The Flesh Eaters News Share this article

