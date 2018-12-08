|
Rival Sons Announce First North American Headline Tour (Week in Review)
.
Rival Sons Announce First North American Headline Tour was a top story on Tuesday: Rival Sons have announced that they will be embarking on their first full North American headline tour next spring which will feature support from The Sheepdogs. The trek will be in support of their forthcoming album "Feral Roots", which will be hitting stores on January 25th. The tour kicks off on April 4th in Dallas. Pre-sales begin Wednesday, December 5th at 10:00 AM local time; all remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, December 7th at 10:00 AM local. See the dates - here.
The trek will be in support of their forthcoming album "Feral Roots", which will be hitting stores on January 25th. The tour kicks off on April 4th in Dallas.
Pre-sales begin Wednesday, December 5th at 10:00 AM local time; all remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, December 7th at 10:00 AM local. See the dates - here.