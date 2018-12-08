Singled Out: Vanishing Shores' Blurred (Week in Review)

. Singled Out: Vanishing Shores' Blurred was a top story on Tuesday: Vanishing Shores frontman Kevin Bianchi tells us about the single "Blurred" from their self-titled EP. Here is the story: Blurred is a very emotional song for me. As I was writing songs for the EP, I wrote down a list of possible song titles. I eventually had a list of over 50 titles. I like to write down possible song titles when I hear interesting phrases in songs that I like from other songwriters. A lot of the titles came from listening to David Bazan and his large collection of albums. Listening to his albums produced a very visceral reaction, both in the extreme of joy and frustration. I remember thinking at various points that I both despised and admired him. I was really struck by this realization and I became aware that there was something about it, some greater truth about relationships and longing that this reaction uncovered in my life. The first line of the song truly expressed my emotional state. "All of this is blurred. Everything you've heard." There are so many things that draw us away from what is most important in our lives. We get distracted by the assault of the 24-hour news cycle. We get distracted by the endless noise of the city. We get distracted by our own subterfuge until we don't even recognize who we really are or the beauty that surrounds us at every moment. As I get older I am reminded again and again to just take a breath. To take a moment to be silent and truly see those around me. In spite of the chaos. In spite of the fear of the future. To just be silent and be truly present in the moment. It is in that moment where I can once again see the purpose behind it all and encounter the gift of love. For me, the best way that I can fight against hopelessness and the injustice in the world is to sing love songs. The most rebellious or countercultural act of all in our world is to love another person unconditionally. It is a scary thing to be completely open, nothing hidden, but it is what truly changes us and gives us hope. That is where the chorus line came from, 'Even still, I won't let you go." No matter who you are, no matter what you have done, I refuse to let you go. That is the kind of love that goes beyond the right or wrongness of a choice or a belief. It is a love that doesn't judge or exclude, but is willing to walk beside you regardless of the situation. I'm not saying I have it worked out in my own life every part of the day, but that is the kind of love and commitment I want to work towards. That is the kind of love I want to give my life trying to show to another person. I don't want to regret not giving myself completely to another person. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more - right here! More Vanishing Shores News Share this article

