Tool, Judas Priest Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup

The festival will be taking place on May 3rd, 4th and 5th at Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville, Florida with Korn topping Friday night's bill, Rob Zombie and Judas Priest the next night and wrapping up with Tool on Sunday.

Metal God Rob Halford had this to say, "Judas Priest are primed and ready to unleash new Firepower with full metal fury on the USA again as we are one of the headliners at Welcome To Rockville in Jacksonville, Florida! The Priest is back!" See the full lineup - here.