|
Ace Frehley Planning Summer Tour With Music Legend (Week in Review)
.
Ace Frehley Planning Summer Tour With Music Legend was a top story on Tuesday: Ace Frehley said in a new satellite radio interview that he is in talks to hit the road next summer for five weeks with shock rock legend Alice Cooper.. "I have two shows coming up in January on the West Coast," the original KISS guitarist revealed. "We're doing Seattle, Sacramento, and they might even add some shows and bring us all the way down to San Diego. "And then I think I might be doing some tour dates with Alice Cooper in "I think they're talking about July and August - it'll be five weeks. So that can be a really special thing." - here.
"I have two shows coming up in January on the West Coast," the original KISS guitarist revealed. "We're doing Seattle, Sacramento, and they might even add some shows and bring us all the way down to San Diego.
"And then I think I might be doing some tour dates with Alice Cooper in
"I think they're talking about July and August - it'll be five weeks. So that can be a really special thing." - here.