Creedence Clearwater Revival New 'Have You Ever Seen The Rain' Video (Week in Review)

Creedence Clearwater Revival

Creedence Clearwater Revival New 'Have You Ever Seen The Rain' Video was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Creedence Clearwater Revival are continuing their 50th anniversary celebrations with the release of a new video for their classic 1970 hit, "Have You Ever Seen The Rain?"

"Filmed in 'Big Sky' Montana, and featuring Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty and Sasha Frolova," says the band, "this project pays tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival's enduring and timeless standard. This is a story about friendship, adventure and nostalgia."

"I knew I wanted to tell a coming-of-age story," says director Laurence Jacobs. "Something distinctly real that encapsulated identity Not teenage years, but specifically your early 20s when you're still growing and trying to become someone.

"My writing partner [Luke Klompien] and I developed this story about three best friends hanging in Montana until one of them moves away. The whole experience was so meaningful. Our crew poured so much love into this thing, and we worked with wonderful Montanans who just opened their doors and wanted to be a part of the experience."

Released as the lead single from the California band's sixth album, "Pendulum", "Have You Ever Seen The Rain?" peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 while the project reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Earlier this summer, CCR launched their 50th anniversary with the first-ever video for their iconic 1969 hit, "Fortunate Son." Watch the new video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

