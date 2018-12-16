Guns N' Roses End Tour With Historic Show

The paper reports Axl Rose spoke very little and led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to the son of late Hawaii surfer Andy Irons - Axel, reportedly named after Rose - who turned 8 Saturday and the Andy Irons Foundation was a charitable partner of the event.

Guns N' Roses streamed a pair of songs from the show live via Facebook, including "Sweet Child O' Mine" and a partial clip of the show-closer, "Paradise City."

"Mahalo Hawaii!," posted the band after the show. "Thank you for an unforgettable closing night." Rose hinted at the group's future during the encores, telling the crowd "I want to thank the band, that I'm sure hates me ... We hope to keep this thing running, so we'll see what happens next"

GNR manager Fernando Lebeis posted a picture of Rose walking backstage in a robe after the concert, alongside a caption that reads "The End...?"

The trio of Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan launched the Not In This Lifetime tour with a rare club show at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on April 1, 2016; now ending its third year, the trek has been seen by over 5 million fans and is among the top five biggest-selling concert tours in music history with ticket sales of more than $500 million.

"I/we want to thank ALL of you GNR fans who were with us for any of 159 shows on the #NotinthisLifetimeTour!," posted Slash. "It has been an amazing ride. And you guys made it amazing. So thank you from the bottom of my/our heart! Cheers!"

"Thank you Honolulu," added McKagan on Twitter. "Dream come true to finally play here! Thank you WORLD for making this whole tour simply unbelievable! Really..." Watch video from the show and more - here.