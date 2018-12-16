News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Biopic Planned For Journey's Arnel Pineda (Week in Review)

.
Journey

Biopic Planned For Journey's Arnel Pineda was a top story on Wednesday: Following the runaway success of the Bohemian Rhapsody film (about Queen's Freddie Mercury), another rock frontman may be getting the biopic treatment.

Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu has revealed that he is making plans to bring the story of Journey frontman Arnel Pineda to the big screen.

Pineda famously landed the gig fronting Journey after guitarist Neal Schon discovered him via YouTube videos. That story was captured in the 2012 documentary "Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey" and now Chu hopes to translate the tale into a biopic.

Chu told Deadline, "This story in particular has been on my mind since I first read about it years ago. A true fairy tale and triumph of the human spirit. An unlikely hero, an undeniable talent, the power of music and a worldwide stage - literally - has all the ingredients I love about movies.

"Plus I have been a fan of Journey's music since I can remember. I am excited to be bringing the audience along on this incredible story with my partners at Warner Bros., who have been a leading champion of diverse voices in front and behind the camera." - here.

More Journey News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Biopic Planned For Journey's Arnel Pineda

Journey's Neal Schon Takes On Elder Care Abuse

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans

Steve Perry Address Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon

Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour

Steve Perry's Long Journey Back To Music

Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Chester Benning Appears On Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Solo Album- Metallica's Master Of Puppets Voted Best Album Of 1980s- Rival Sons Streaming 'Feral Roots'- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2019- Ace Frehley Unwittingly Revisited KISS Hit 'Beth'- Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Launches New Venture- Stevie Nicks- more

Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate Has 8 Months To Live- Guns N' Roses New Recording Rumor Addressed- Biopic Planned For Journey's Arnel Pineda- Led Zeppelin- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Chester Benning Appears On Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Solo Album

Metallica's Master Of Puppets Voted Best Album Of 1980s

Rival Sons Streaming 'Feral Roots'

Asking Alexandria Get Animated For 'Vultures'

Singled Out: Silent Theory's Before The Storm

Korn Taking Their Time Says Head

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Give Back

Atreyu Announce Beer Release Party

Samantha Fish Expands Spring Tour

Singled Out: Season Of Ghosts' A Place To Call Home

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2019

Ace Frehley Unwittingly Revisited KISS Hit 'Beth'

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Launches New Venture

Stevie Nicks Makes Rock Hall History

Alice In Chains Sci-Fi Film Preview Released

Lenny Kravitz's Late Night With Seth Meyers Appearance Goes Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.