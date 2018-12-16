News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Heart Release Video Of Dave Navarro Jam (Week in Review)

.
Heart

Heart Release Video Of Dave Navarro Jam was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Heart are streaming video of a 2006 performance of their 1980 classic, "Bebe Le Strange", featuring guest guitarist Dave Navarro from the forthcoming package, "Live In Atlantic City."

The title track to the Seattle band's fifth album serves as the opening tune on the set, which presents their appearance on the VH1 series "Decades Rock Live!"

In addition to the Jane's Addiction rocker, Heart were joined by a lineup that included Alice In Chains, Duff McKagan, Carrie Underwood, Gretchen Wilson and Rufus Wainwright.

Each guest artist had the chance to perform two or three songs together with the band, as they delivered a set of classic rock songs from their catalog alongside a pair of Led Zeppelin tunes and a jam on some Alice In Chains tracks with McKagan and their fellow Seattle rockers.

Due January 25, "Heart: Live In Atlantic City" will be released in multiple formats, including LP, CD, DVD, BluRay and Digital Download. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Heart News

Pick Of The Week


