Jackson Browne Announce Special Beacon Theatre Shows

Special guest Lucius will open the four shows, scheduled for June 23, 24, 26 and 28, 2019. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 14 at 11 AM (Eastern Time) through all Ticketmaster locations and livenation.com.

Accompanying Jackson at the Beacon Theatre in June 2019 are longtime band mates Bob Glaub (bass), Mauricio Lewak (drums), Val McCallum (guitar), Alethea Mills (vocals), Chavonne Stewart (vocals), Jeff Young (keyboards, vocals), and the acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz (guitar, lap steel, pedal steel). - here.