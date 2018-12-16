Jimmy Page Shares Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Update

When asked by SiriusXM's Mark Goodman what fans can expect in the coming months, Page responded: "I've always got things in mind, and I always think of things as a schedule of releases over a period of time. I've never been, actually, any different. And, obviously, I would have ideas of things or projects which could go ahead, but, you know, it all takes time.

"So, at the moment, we've got this [book] out, so that's really brilliant. And who knows what may come further on down the line? I don't know. So I can't really say at this point." Read more and listen to the interview - here.