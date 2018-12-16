Ace Frehley Unwittingly Revisited KISS Hit 'Beth'

Ace's solo song "Rockin' With the Boys" is about being in a band and missing loved one waiting back at home, which is similar topic covered in the Peter Criss song from the 1976 KISS album "Destoyer".

Ace was asked about the similarity during a recent interview with Forbes. He said, "Ironically, I never really thought about it when I was writing it.

"I wrote that chorus in the '70s, but I was never happy with the verses or the bridge, so I revisited it. It's about touring with Kiss and leaving our loved ones behind." - here.