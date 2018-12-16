Alice In Chains Sci-Fi Film Preview Released

"I'm a long-time fan of the band," says Mason. "And this was an opportunity to do something fresh and inspiring from an indie filmmaking side. The sound and vision between album and film are closely intertwined - it was a brilliant synergy that led to a really unique project."

"We've always toyed with the idea of creating videos for every song on one of our albums," adds drummer Sean Kinney. "Not only did we do that for Rainier Fog, it got totally out of hand and we made a whole goddamn movie. Everything that will be seen in the videos will be footage from 'Black Antenna' to preface the complete film's release."

Alice In Chains are streaming a video preview of the "Black Antenna" project ahead of its launch next month. Watch it and read more - here.