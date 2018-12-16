Delain Announce New Release Hunter's Moon (Week in Review)

Delain have announced that they will be releasing their new "Hunter's Moon" package on February 22nd which will feature new studio tracks along with a Live Blu-Ray from their sold out Danse Macabre tour across Europe in 2017. Hunter's Moon will be the final release in the trilogy, and follows on from their EP Lunar Prelude and their full album release Moonbathers. The new package includes four brand new tracks, ten live songs, and a Blu-Ray shot at the infamous Utrecht Tivoli, featuring many special guests including Nightwish's Marco Hietala. Delain had this to say about the four new studio tracks, "Along with the live Blu-Ray are four new studio tracks. Two of these offer a preview of what we are working on for our new full length studio album, which we expect to release in 2019. "Masters of Destiny" is a dramatic, cinematic track, that we're excited to shoot an equally dramatic video for this week. The title track "Hunter's Moon" has more of a catchy feel and will hopefully appeal to our fans featuring heavy riffs, orchestrations, a large chorus and as a novel feature, Timo's screams. Our guitarists stepped to the forefront on this release, in writing This Silence is Mine (Timo Somers) and "Art Kills" (Merel Bechtold). With fond live memories, classic and new sounds we're excited to present Hunter's Moon to the world!"

