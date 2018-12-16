Stevie Nicks Makes Rock Hall History

Originally inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998, Nicks will re-enter the Rock Hall at a March 29 event at New York's Barclays Center alongside fellow honorees Def Leppard, The Cure, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies.

The singer is thrilled by the recognition of her solo career, which began with the release of her 1981 album, "Bella Donna."

"I have a lot to say about this," posted Nicks on social media, "but I will save those words for later. For now I will just say, I have been in a band since 1968. To be recognized for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile. It's a glorious feeling."