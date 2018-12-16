News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Them Guns Play For Critically Ill Children For Bedstock (Week in Review)

Them Guns

Them Guns Play For Critically Ill Children For Bedstock was a top story on Thursday: (Tag) Them Guns recently performed and filmed a stripped down live version of their song "Heard it All Before," performed by the band in bed in solidarity with critically ill children who are unable to leave their's as part of the BEDSTOCK series.

Bedstock is an annual, one-of-a-kind, life-changing music festival, where artists played from bed for sick kids stuck in theirs, helping to raise funds and awareness for the Children's Cancer Association's flagship MyMusicRx program that delivers the healing power of music to kids and teens with serious illness.

Them Guns was formed in 2013 by Navarone Garibaldi (Vocals & Guitar) and Kyle Hamood (Keyboards and Vocoder) in Santa Cruz, CA. Watch the video - here.

Tag submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

More Them Guns News

