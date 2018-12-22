|
Ace Frehley Making Up For Lost Time (Week in Review)
.
Ace Frehley Making Up For Lost Time was a top story on Sunday: Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley says that he is making up for lost time after finding his creative spark again after dealing with his substance abuse issues. Ace told Forbes. "Every year I'm away from drugs and alcohol, some of the memory cells are coming back. "My producing is better and the songs I'm writing are better. Prior to the release of Anomaly in 2009, 20 years went by before I released a record. I find it mind-boggling that I let that happen. "But when you're under the influence, you lose track of time and you make mistakes. Right now I'm making up for lost time. And I'm having a lot of fun doing it." - here.
