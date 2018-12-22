News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Share Live Video For Rare Show (Week in Review)

Metallica

Metallica Share Live Video For Rare Show was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance the 1983 classic, "Seek & Destroy", from a rare December 2 show in Spokane, WA.

The tune appeared on the group's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", which didn't appear on the US Billboard 200 chart until three years later, where it peaked at No. 66 on its way to eventually selling 3 million copies Stateside.

One of the group's final live dates of 2018, the Spokane Arena gig marked only the band's fifth concert in the US Northeast city - and first in 14 years - as part of a WorldWired tour in support of 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."

Metallica will next be seen performing at the "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" show at The Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 16.

The group will then resume a North American trek in Tulsa, OK on January 18, with shows on the continent scheduled into mid-March. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Metallica News

