News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Across The Board's It Shouldn't Be This Hard (Week in Review)

.
Across The Board

Singled Out: Across The Board's It Shouldn't Be This Hard was a top story on Sunday: Jacqueline Auguste, main songwriter and frontwoman of the Canadian rock band Across The Board tells us the story behind their song "It Shouldn't Be This Hard" from their new album "Sonic Boom". Here is the story:

I was sitting around procrastinating my income taxes, and started to think of how hard something seem to be until you get into them, start chipping away at them bit by bit. Who's to say you can't do your own taxes if you follow the guideline. Who's to say you can't change the tire on your car, or figure out how to route the Blue Tooth from your iPhone to your car radio-there are multiple videos, pamphlets, downloads and phone calls you could make to successfully complete these tasks! And it dawned on me that there are a lot of things in life that seem daunting -but could be easily achievable if we change our attitude about them and start breaking them down step by step.

So as I sat on my bed, looking at a huge pile of receipts and invoices and papers to find, organize, fill out, itemize, I realized "it shouldn't be this hard" -and in one final move to procrastinate completing my taxes, I decided to put pen to paper and write a song about this revelation of mine. OK, possibly it's time for a procrastination song next! Thus, "It Shouldn't Be This Hard" was born.

And no, it's not a song about taxes per se. I tried to consider all the things that seem daunting in life and which ones we often find easier to just walk away from than step up to bat to fix---and relationships appeared as the predominant entry on that list. If it's broke, walk away. If it gets hard, quit. That seems to be the way many of us "humans"-particularly in the early times of relationship, or when we are younger and not necessarily committed-conduct our exits from relationship. A bit of frustration, coupled with a touch of anger, some unresolved angst, and a heaping dose of doubt-merge together into the "it's not you it's me" line, and we bail. It gets hard and we split.

"It Shouldn't Be This Hard" asks you to open your mind, start communicating, let's get to the bottom of the problem and find a solution. It's position in the rock opera that is our album "Sonic Boom" is just that for our heroine-a point of self-doubt and frustration shook away to reveal a new commitment to making it all work out!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

More Across The Board News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Across The Board's It Shouldn't Be This Hard

Singled Out: Across The Board's Sonic Boom

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works- 'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl- more 2018 In Review

Day In Rock Week In Review

Rush's Neil Peart Has Retired From Drumming- Black Sabbath To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award- Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV- more

Van Halen Returning Says David Lee Roth- Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song- Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works 2018 In Review

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose 2018 In Review

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations 2018 In Review

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf 2018 In Review

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup 2018 In Review

Beatles Land In New Guinness World Records Book 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Tribute Late Former Drummer Dave Holland 2018 In Review

Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song 2018 In Review

Geezer Butler Addresses Likelihood Of Black Sabbath Reunion 2018 In Review

Tom Petty Died From Accidental Overdose 2018 In Review

Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple 2018 In Review

Ringo Star And Barry Gibb Honored With Knighthood 2018 In Review

Neil Diamond Retiring From Touring Following Diagnosis 2018 In Review

Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.