Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles Release Bee Gees Cover (Week in Review)
Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles Release Bee Gees Cover was a top story on Sunday: Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles have revealed their version of The Bee Gees classic hit "How Deep Is Your Love" from their upcoming collaborative instrumental album. Their new album will be entitled "Heart Songs" and is scheduled to be released on January 11th. Their rendition of The Bee Gees classic can be streamed here. The two will also be hitting the road together to promote the new album with their first performance scheduled for January 8 in San Francisco, CA at Herbst Theatre. See the dates and the album tracklisting - here.
