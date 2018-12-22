News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Velvet Revolver Turned Down By Slash Singer (Week in Review)

.
Myles Kennedy

Velvet Revolver Turned Down By Slash Singer was a top story on Sunday: Alter Bridge and Slash solo band frontman Myles Kennedy recently spoke to a New Jersey radio station about turning down Guns N' Roses supergroup offshoot Velvet Revolver.

The singer told WMSC FM, "They'd reached out and asked if I'd be interested in auditioning. I respectfully declined, but I was beyond honored that they thought of me.

"For whatever reason, it didn't feel like it would work at that point. That was the right move, 'cause I think when Scott Weiland got in the mix, I was like, 'Oh yeah. That's the guy.' I really love that band."

He went on to expand on the story and also revealed that he was approached another time by Velvet Revolver, "The first time Slash reached out. He doesn't even remember this, but in 2002... before Weiland was even in the mix, I remember my manager had called me at the time and he said, 'You might be getting a call from somebody in this camp, because they're looking for singer.'

"But I was blown away when I picked up the phone and Slash was on the other end of the line." He then revealed, "About seven years later, after they had parted ways with Scott and Alter Bridge were on hiatus, they reached out... it was just something that had been talked about and never came to fruition." - here.

More Myles Kennedy News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Velvet Revolver Turned Down By Slash Singer

Myles Kennedy Releases 'The Great Beyond' Video

Myles Kennedy Launching U.S. Solo Tour This Fall

Myles Kennedy Releases Year Of The Tiger Documentary

Myles Kennedy Announce Summer Solo Tour

Myles Kennedy's Cover Of Elton John Classic Goes Online

Myles Kennedy Streaming New Solo Song 'Love Can Only Heal'

Myles Kennedy Streams New Song From Forthcoming Album

Myles Kennedy Releases 'Devil On The Wall' Video

Myles Kennedy Previews His 'Devil On The Wall' Video

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works- 'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl- more 2018 In Review

Day In Rock Week In Review

Rush's Neil Peart Has Retired From Drumming- Black Sabbath To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award- Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV- more

Van Halen Returning Says David Lee Roth- Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song- Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works 2018 In Review

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose 2018 In Review

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations 2018 In Review

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf 2018 In Review

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup 2018 In Review

Beatles Land In New Guinness World Records Book 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Tribute Late Former Drummer Dave Holland 2018 In Review

Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song 2018 In Review

Geezer Butler Addresses Likelihood Of Black Sabbath Reunion 2018 In Review

Tom Petty Died From Accidental Overdose 2018 In Review

Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple 2018 In Review

Ringo Star And Barry Gibb Honored With Knighthood 2018 In Review

Neil Diamond Retiring From Touring Following Diagnosis 2018 In Review

Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.