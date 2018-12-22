2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards Launched

In the tradition of the weekly hennemusic Hot 10, the daily rock news outlet will count down the Top 10 Rock News Artists and the Top 10 Rock News Stories of 2018 starting Tuesday, December 18.

Finalists for the 9th annual hennemusic Rock News Awards are chosen by readers: winners are determined by the combined total page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.

"As rock maintains a presence through global touring while remaining on the fringes of today's music charts," says publisher Bruce Henne, "classic acts like Queen, Fleetwood Mac, The Rolling Stones, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard regularly made headlines throughout the year ... and hennemusic covered it all for the fans."

The 2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards winners will be revealed on Thursday, December 27 at hennemusic.com.

The Eagles swept both hennemusic Rock News Awards categories last year, while previous honorees include AC/DC, Van Halen and Pearl Jam, among others. Read more - here.