Dust Bolt Release 'Bloody Rain' Video (Week in Review)

Dust Bolt

Dust Bolt Release 'Bloody Rain' Video was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Dust Bolt have released a new music video for their track ""Bloody Rain". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Trapped In Chaos," which is set to hit on January 18th.

Lenny had this to say, " 'Bloody Rain' is a really special and outstanding song on the new album and in the history of Dust Bolt. It is by far the most melodic song vocalwise, though it´s also a really dark and heavy banger - especially towards the ending.

"The song was written by our guitarist Flo D. . I remember him calling me multiple times as he had this song he needed to show me immediately on a rainy and pale day. Mentally it was a dark and uncertain time for both of us, which probably made the song, what is is now. Uncomprehendingly, in some ways "grungy", heavy and as nihilistic as it can get." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

