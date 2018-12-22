Guns N' Roses New Album Will Happen 'Faster Than You Think'

The rocker suggested the follow-up to 2008's "Chinese Democracy" "will happen faster than you think," with a new song possibly issued before the end of 2019..."It could definitely happen."

Fortus was coy when asked if Guns N' Roses already had new material for the project: "Maybe. There might be stuff started," he replied. The guitarist says the band don't plan on touring until the new album is ready. "Slash is busy," says Fortus. "We're not going to do any more dates for a little bit."