Paul McCartney Recruits Emma Stone For New Musical Short Film (Week in Review)
Paul McCartney Recruits Emma Stone For New Musical Short Film was a top story on Monday: Beatles legend Paul McCartney has released a brand new short musical film called "Who Cares", which he co-stars in with actress Emma Stone (La La Land).
McCartney teamed up with Apple Music to premiere the new visual that can be watch here. He had the following to say:
"My hope is that if there are kids being bullied-and there are... Maybe by listening to this song and watching this video, they might just think it's not as bad... that it's the kind of thing you can just stand up to and laugh off and get through" - here.