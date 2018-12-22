Stevie Nicks Thrilled With History-Making Rock Hall Induction

"Well, that's probably the biggest part of it," Nicks tells Rolling Stone. "My biggest hope is that I have opened the door due to the fact that there's 22 men who have gone in twice and zero women. I think that's really a little off balance. That's what I'm hoping, that what's happened here to me will give all the little rock and roll stars that are just waiting out there a little hope that they can also do what I do.

"Mind you, it took a long time. I'm 70 years old. It took a long time for this to happen, but maybe because of this it won't take so long for all the other incredibly talented women that I know and that I respect and that I listen to and that I'm friends with. That's really the nicest thing."

Originally inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998, Nicks will re-enter the Rock Hall at a March 29 event at New York's Barclays Center alongside fellow honorees Def Leppard, The Cure, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies. Read more - here.