Stevie Nicks Thrilled With History-Making Rock Hall Induction (Week in Review)

Stevie Nicks Thrilled With History-Making Rock Hall Induction was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) As Stevie Nicks prepares for her induction into the 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, the singer says she is most thrilled to have made history this past week as the first woman to be honored twice by the music industry institution.

"Well, that's probably the biggest part of it," Nicks tells Rolling Stone. "My biggest hope is that I have opened the door due to the fact that there's 22 men who have gone in twice and zero women. I think that's really a little off balance. That's what I'm hoping, that what's happened here to me will give all the little rock and roll stars that are just waiting out there a little hope that they can also do what I do.

"Mind you, it took a long time. I'm 70 years old. It took a long time for this to happen, but maybe because of this it won't take so long for all the other incredibly talented women that I know and that I respect and that I listen to and that I'm friends with. That's really the nicest thing."

Originally inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998, Nicks will re-enter the Rock Hall at a March 29 event at New York's Barclays Center alongside fellow honorees Def Leppard, The Cure, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies. Read more - here.

