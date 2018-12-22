News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Cure Planning First New Album In A Decade (Week in Review)

The Cure

The Cure Planning First New Album In A Decade was a top story on Monday: It has been a decade since The Cure released a new studio album but it appears that frontman Robert Smith has been inspired to create a new record with the iconic band.

SiriusXM caught up with Smith to get his reaction to the news that The Cure would be part of the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame class of 2019 along with Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, The Zombies and more.

Smith revealed the new album plans during the interview" "I've listened to so many new bands and met so many of them that's it's inspired me to do something new.

"So yes, we're going in about six weeks time to finish off what will be our first album for more than a decade. So it's very exciting times for us all round." - here.

