Bruce Springsteen Wraps Up Springsteen On Broadway Series (Week in Review)

.
Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen Wraps Up Springsteen On Broadway Series was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen closed out his "Springsteen On Broadway" series on December 15 after 236 performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York.

Springsteen fanzine Backstreets shared video footage of the New Jersey rocker's final bow before a sold-out audience at the intimate New York venue.

Launched in October of 2017, the one-man show saw the singer deliver a stripped-down, solo performance while sharing details behind some of his legendary material.

"I want to thank all of our co-workers, friends and fans for making my year on Broadway one of the most creatively memorable of my life," shared Springsteen on social media. "To have come this far then be able to share my music with you the way we have this year has meant a great deal to me.

"A thanks must go out to Jon Landau,. Barbara Carr, George Travis and everyone at JLM, the men and women of the Walter Kerr Thearte, and Jordan Roth, and the folks at Jujamcyn. A special thanks to my lovely wife Patti (Scialfa) for lending her beautiful voice and presence to our work together. She's been a nightly inspiration."

"Our closing is bittersweet," he added, "but more adventures await down the road. I'll see you there." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

