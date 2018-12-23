Def Leppard Release 'We All Need Christmas' Video

The clip mixes scenes with the band alongside fan-submitted footage, after the group recently reached out for assistance with the project. "We All Need Christmas... and we all want YOU to celebrate with us," said the band on social media in October. "Post a video set to the entire song lip-syncing the lyrics" to the seasonal tune.

"The Story So Far" traces the UK band's singles and fan favorites from the third album, 1983's "Pyromania", to today, and includes a remix of the group's cover of David Essex's 1973 hit "Rock On", and recent take on Depeche Mode's 1989 single, "Personal Jesus." Watch the video - here.