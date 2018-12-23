|
Eric Clapton Releases 'Christmas In My Hometown' Video (Week in Review)
.
Eric Clapton Releases 'Christmas In My Hometown' Video was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Eric Clapton is streaming a performance video for his version of the 1966 Sonny James classic, "Christmas In My Hometown", from his recently-released collection, "Happy Xmas." Originally featured on James' holiday album, "My Christmas Dream", the song is one of a collection of covers presented on Clapton's first full-length seasonal record. The guitarist co-produced "Happy Xmas" with Simon Climie; the set - which also includes the original Clapton composition, "For Love On Christmas Day" - recently debuted at No. 1 on the US Holiday Album chart. Watch the video - here.
Originally featured on James' holiday album, "My Christmas Dream", the song is one of a collection of covers presented on Clapton's first full-length seasonal record.
The guitarist co-produced "Happy Xmas" with Simon Climie; the set - which also includes the original Clapton composition, "For Love On Christmas Day" - recently debuted at No. 1 on the US Holiday Album chart. Watch the video - here.