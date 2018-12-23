News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue (Week in Review)

Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue was a top story on Tuesday: Five Finger Death Punch shared the sad news that drummer Jeremy Spencer has been forced to part ways with the group after 14 years due to a medical issue.

Spencer had previously announced that he was sitting out the group's fall tour with Breaking Benjamin to undergo a second back surgery and he has now learned that he will need "significant amount of time to recover," and came to the decision to leave the band.

His now former bandmates support his decision and he offered the following comments for fans, "This decision has been weighing on me for months; and now the time has finally come

"I started to play when I was 6 years old, and I feel fortunate that my body has provided me with several decades of doing what I love most: drumming. However, the rigorous physical wear and tear has got me to the point where I feel I can no longer deliver a performance that brings me satisfaction and joy.

"I feel the band deserves to get someone with the fire and energy, capable of delivering the performance that the fans deserve. Like you, I will be cheering them on to continue making great music as they tour the world and bring exciting shows to all our cherished fans." - here.

