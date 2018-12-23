News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive Announce Spring Tour (Week in Review)

.
Killswitch Engage

Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive Announce Spring Tour was a top story on Tuesday: Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive have announced that they will be teaming up for a North American coheadlining trek next spring that will be called the Collapse the World tour.

They have recruited After The Burial as the opening act for the road trip that will be kicking off on April 18th at Warfield Theatre in San Francisco and concluding on May 16 in Milwaukee, WI at the Eagles Club Stage

"After having the pleasure of destroying stages all over Australia with the Parkway guys just over a month ago, we couldn't be more stoked to share the stage with them once again, this time in the States," said KsE frontman Jesse Leach. "Parkway Drive puts on an incredible live show and we are excited to combine forces and bring the energy every night to a town near you. I am absolutely certain fans of both bands are in for a hell of a time. This will be one for the memories for sure - let's rage!" Read more including the dates - here.

More Killswitch Engage News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive Announce Spring Tour

Killswitch Engage Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery

Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons

Killswitch Engage Offers More Details For Howard Jones Reunion Song

Killswitch Engage Rejoined By Former Singer Howard Jones In Studio

Sins In Vain Release Video For Killswitch Engage Cover

Unearth Recruit Killswitch Engage Star For New Album

Killswitch Engage Making Big Progress On New Album

Killswitch Engage Reveal Their New Album Plans

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works- 'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl- more 2018 In Review

Day In Rock Week In Review

Rush's Neil Peart Has Retired From Drumming- Black Sabbath To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award- Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV- more

Van Halen Returning Says David Lee Roth- Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song- Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works 2018 In Review

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose 2018 In Review

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations 2018 In Review

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf 2018 In Review

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup 2018 In Review

Beatles Land In New Guinness World Records Book 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Tribute Late Former Drummer Dave Holland 2018 In Review

Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song 2018 In Review

Geezer Butler Addresses Likelihood Of Black Sabbath Reunion 2018 In Review

Tom Petty Died From Accidental Overdose 2018 In Review

Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple 2018 In Review

Ringo Star And Barry Gibb Honored With Knighthood 2018 In Review

Neil Diamond Retiring From Touring Following Diagnosis 2018 In Review

Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.