Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive Announce Spring Tour

They have recruited After The Burial as the opening act for the road trip that will be kicking off on April 18th at Warfield Theatre in San Francisco and concluding on May 16 in Milwaukee, WI at the Eagles Club Stage

"After having the pleasure of destroying stages all over Australia with the Parkway guys just over a month ago, we couldn't be more stoked to share the stage with them once again, this time in the States," said KsE frontman Jesse Leach. "Parkway Drive puts on an incredible live show and we are excited to combine forces and bring the energy every night to a town near you. I am absolutely certain fans of both bands are in for a hell of a time. This will be one for the memories for sure - let's rage!" Read more including the dates - here.