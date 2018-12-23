News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video Of 1968 TV Performance (Week in Review)

.
Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video Of 1968 TV Performance was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a rare 1968 Belgian TV performance of "Astronomy Domine", the opening track from their 1967 debut, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn."

The group's appearance on the Brussels TV program, "Tienerklanken", in February of 1968 saw new addition David Gilmour on guitar in place of outgoing founding member Syd Barrett, whose departure from the lineup wouldn't be officially announced until early April of that year.

The trip to Brussels, Belgium in mid-February 1968 also led to the filming of a second video for "The Scarecrow", with bassist Roger Waters lip-syncing Barrett's vocals as the group mimed the song in the city's Parc de Laeken (Laeken Park).

"Piper" reached No. 6 on the UK charts and No. 131 on the US Billboard 200 upon its original release. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Pink Floyd News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video Of 1968 TV Performance

Pink Floyd Release 1967 Live Video

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1968 Video Featuring Syd Barrett

Pink Floyd Streaming Two Rare Videos From 1967

Pink Floyd Share Rare Early Videos Featuring Syd Barrett

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour

Pink Floyd Share Rare 1967 Recording Session Footage

Pink Floyd Streaming Rare 1967 Video

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1983 Video

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works- 'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl- more 2018 In Review

Day In Rock Week In Review

Rush's Neil Peart Has Retired From Drumming- Black Sabbath To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award- Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV- more

Van Halen Returning Says David Lee Roth- Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song- Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works 2018 In Review

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose 2018 In Review

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations 2018 In Review

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf 2018 In Review

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup 2018 In Review

Beatles Land In New Guinness World Records Book 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Tribute Late Former Drummer Dave Holland 2018 In Review

Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song 2018 In Review

Geezer Butler Addresses Likelihood Of Black Sabbath Reunion 2018 In Review

Tom Petty Died From Accidental Overdose 2018 In Review

Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple 2018 In Review

Ringo Star And Barry Gibb Honored With Knighthood 2018 In Review

Neil Diamond Retiring From Touring Following Diagnosis 2018 In Review

Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.