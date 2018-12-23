Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video Of 1968 TV Performance

The group's appearance on the Brussels TV program, "Tienerklanken", in February of 1968 saw new addition David Gilmour on guitar in place of outgoing founding member Syd Barrett, whose departure from the lineup wouldn't be officially announced until early April of that year.

The trip to Brussels, Belgium in mid-February 1968 also led to the filming of a second video for "The Scarecrow", with bassist Roger Waters lip-syncing Barrett's vocals as the group mimed the song in the city's Parc de Laeken (Laeken Park).

"Piper" reached No. 6 on the UK charts and No. 131 on the US Billboard 200 upon its original release. Watch the video - here.