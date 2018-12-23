Willie Nelson All Star Tribute Concert Adds More Big Names

The special event will be taking place on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 7PM CT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and will be filmed for an A&E TV concert special.

The newly added stars added include Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Eric Church, Jimmy Buffett, Bobby Bare, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson, Margo Price, Micah Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Ray Benson, and Steve Earle.

They join previously announced performers Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, George Strait, Jack Johnson, John Mellencamp, Kris Kristofferson, Lee Ann Womack, Lyle Lovett, Norah Jones and The Little Willies, Sheryl Crow, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks, and Vince Gill.