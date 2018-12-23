Black Sabbath To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

"From their power riffs to their dark, gothic imagery," says The Recording Academy, "Black Sabbath arguably invented the heavy metal signposts and influenced every heavy rock band that followed."

Joining the iconic hard rockers as recipients of the prestigious recognition from The Recording Academy are George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Billy Eckstine, Donny Hathaway, Julio Iglesias, Sam & Dave, and Dionne Warwick.

"Each year, the Recording Academy has the distinct privilege of celebrating music industry giants who have greatly contributed to our cultural heritage," explains Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow. "This year, we have a gifted and brilliant group of honorees and their exceptional accomplishments, contributions, and artistry will continue to influence and inspire generations to come."

A special award presentation ceremony and concert celebrating the performers will be held on May 11 in Los Angeles, with additional details to be announced in the coming weeks. Read more - here.