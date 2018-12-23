News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV (Week in Review)

Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance as Satan during the opening monologue on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night and the clip has been shared online.

The late night host shared a story about a controversy in Springfield, IL, where a statue from The Satanic Temple Of Chicago has been placed in the Statehouse rotunda alongside holiday displays of a Nativity scene and a menorah, according to the Star Journal-Register.

Despite negative feedback from some parts of the community, an Illinois Secretary of State spokesman confirmed the group has the same rights as other religious organizations to have a display in the State Capital building under the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

Kimmel decided to check in for a ruling on the situation from God - played by actor and comedian Billy Crystal - who says he's fine with it because he and Satan have patched up their differences and are now friends.

"We get together like once a week, play a little Fortnite, fantasy football," says God. "We have brunch."

"Bottomless mimosas!" raved Grohl's version of Satan. "Then we play our little game, 'Who goes where?,'" as the pair debate which one will be forced to endure Texas Senator Ted Cruz in the afterlife. Watch the clip - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

