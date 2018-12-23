News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Kill Devil Hill's Mark Zavon Goes 'Back In The Day' With New Video (Week in Review)

Mark Zavon

Kill Devil Hill's Mark Zavon Goes 'Back In The Day' With New Video was a top story on Thursday: Kill Devil Hill guitarist Mark Zavon has released a music video for his track "Back In The Day." The song comes from his just released self-titled debut solo album.

The new promo clip can be streamed hereHe had this to say "I was really fortunate to have the opportunity to work with such talented people on this project, they really brought this record to life."

Mark also explained what inspired him to record a full solo album: "I had a bunch of tunes that needed finishing or had just never seen the light of day, so I decided to put them together and see where it took me." - here.

