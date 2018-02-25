News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details (Week in Review)

Smashing Pumpkins

Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) The recently reunited Smashing Pumpkins (minus original bassist, D'arcy Wretzky) continues to roll forward, with frontman Billy Corgan revealing eight new song titles from the group's comeback album.

Corgan made the big reveal on social media, where he updated fans on the band's latest activities. "Back home in Chicago, snowy and unfair as she is, with a week to refine lyrics for the 8 new SP songs, whilst also finishing hope a couple more solo songs," Corgan shared on Instagram. "The solo album is currently between 16 and 18 songs, and still in need of overdubs. And speaking of overdubs, we'll be back in Malibu next week to sing shiny new lyrics and cut final guitar overdubs with James and Jeff. Busy! But good busy."

Corgan went on to share eight new song titles from the upcoming release. "And for birdwatchers, here are the titles for the 8 Smashing Pumpkins songs: Alienation, Travels, Silvery Sometimes, Solara, With Sympathy, Marchin' On, Knights of Malta, Seek and You Shall Destroy." See the post - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

