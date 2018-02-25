Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates

The new package presents the band's biggest hits as compiled from a pair of May 2017 sold-out shows in Lucerne, Switzerland with a 58-piece orchestra and a 60-piece choir.

Conducted by Ernst Van Tiel, the set represents a year-long collaboration between Foreigner founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones and Grammy-nominated composing/arranging team Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer.

"I could never have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner 40 years ago, that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later," says Jones. "Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer's orchestral arrangements have shown us a new symphonic dimension of our music, which I hope our fans will enjoy."

"Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus" will be available via CD, 2LP, DVD and digital formats. Foreigner will launch the project with a spring US orchestral concert series alongside The Dave Eggar Orchestra; tickets are now on sale for the 3-week run, which will begin in St. Augustine, FL on March 16.

The spring run will be followed by Foreigner's "Juke Box Heroes Tour" of North America this summer - with guests Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening - which opens in Bangor, ME on June 15. See the dates - here.