Liam Gallagher Too Busy For Foo Fighters Collaboration

"They keep texting me, man. They wanted to do one tune, but I dunno - I'll do it one day, but I'm too busy doing this at the moment." He does reserve high praise though, for Grohl and his band, saying, "I do like them - I think Foo Fighters have got good tunes. I think Dave Grohl's very talented, and so is the band."

Since Oasis' breakup in 2009, Gallagher's managed to stay at the top of the headlines with his subsequent band Beady Eye and his recent solo album As You Were, which released late last year and debuted at number one on the British charts. He's also been huge on Twitter and is much loved for spouting off on anything that ticks him off (again, especially his brother Noel). Read more - here.